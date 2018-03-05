Milan

Milan bourse down 0.42% after election, spread up (2)

Some ground recovered after big losses

Milan bourse down 0.42% after election, spread up (2)

Milan, March 5 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index closed 0.42% down on 21,819 points after no single group or coalition won a working majority in Sunday's general election in Italy. The bourse had opened 2% down on Monday but regained much of the ground during the trading session. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund closed at 135 basis points, with a yield of 1.99%, compared to 131 points on Friday. The spread shot up to 143 points early in the day, but gradually came back down.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta dalle 23

Elezioni politiche: risultati quasi definitivi / diretta

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

I nomi dei deputati messinesi

Exit Opinio-Rai: Camera, centrodestra avanti 33-36%

Exit Opinio-Rai: Camera, centrodestra avanti 33-36%

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Uninominale in Calabria, M5S in vantaggio su centrodestra

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33