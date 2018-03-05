Milan bourse down 0.42% after election, spread up (2)

Milan
05/03/2018
Milan, March 5 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index closed 0.42% down on 21,819 points after no single group or coalition won a working majority in Sunday's general election in Italy. The bourse had opened 2% down on Monday but regained much of the ground during the trading session. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund closed at 135 basis points, with a yield of 1.99%, compared to 131 points on Friday. The spread shot up to 143 points early in the day, but gradually came back down.
