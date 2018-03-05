Rome

Intesa's Messina warns against eurozone-exit talk

'Puts country at risk' says banker

Rome, March 5 - Intesa SanPaolo CEO Carlo Messina on Monday warned against talk of dropping the euro as Italy's current after two Euroskeptic groups, the 5-Star Movement and the League, came out as the big winners of Sunday's general election. "Whoever talks about leaving the euro (zone) puts our country at risk," Messina said. He said it was necessary to avoid "mentioning or forwarding the hypothesis of leaving the single currency".

