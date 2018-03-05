Intesa's Messina warns against eurozone-exit talk

Rome
05/03/2018
Rome, March 5 - Intesa SanPaolo CEO Carlo Messina on Monday warned against talk of dropping the euro as Italy's current after two Euroskeptic groups, the 5-Star Movement and the League, came out as the big winners of Sunday's general election. "Whoever talks about leaving the euro (zone) puts our country at risk," Messina said. He said it was necessary to avoid "mentioning or forwarding the hypothesis of leaving the single currency".
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi"
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online