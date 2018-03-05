Italy has no majority after election - Vatican daily

Vatican City
05/03/2018
Vatican City, March 5 - "Italy without a majority" was the front-page headline of Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano on Monday following Sunday's general election. "There is no stable majority on paper. This is the main verdict of Italian political elections that took place yesterday," said the newspaper. "Now it is up to President Sergio Mattarella to decide who to give the mandate, presumably explorative, to form the government on the basis of these results".
