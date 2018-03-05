Foreign media highlight uncertainty after Sunday's elections

Rome, March 5 - Foreign media on Monday focused on the inconclusive result of Sunday's elections in Italy and the success of the populist and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and right-wing and eurosceptic League, which overtook Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia as the biggest force on the centre right. In Britain the BBC predicted a hung parliament while the Times played up the difficulty of now forming a government. Russia's RT headlined with the "boom in euroskeptic anti-establishment parties". In France the media reported the absence of a clear majority, while adding that "the anti-European parties load up on votes". Spanish media too highlighted the problem of governability as a result of Sunday's vote. The M5s came out as Italy's top party with 32% of the vote with over half ballots counted, about 2% more than it had been polling before the election. The League was hovering at 18% compared to pre-election polls of 14-15%. In terms of coalitions, the centre right also featuring Brothers of Italy (FdI) which got 4% and Forza Italia which got about 14% was top with 37%, while the Democratic Party (PD)-led centre-left coalition was around 24% with the PD itself slumping to less than 19% from pre-electoral polls of 23-4%.