Zingaretti in front in Lazio with 34%-projection

Rome, March 5 - Incumbent centre-left Governor Nicola Zingaretti is set to get 34.4% in the Lazio regional election, according to a Consorzio Opinio Italia projection for State broadcaster RAI on Monday. The M5S's Roberta Lombardi is on 32%, centre-right candidate Stefano Parisi 27% and Sergio Pirozzi civic list is on 4.7%, according to the projection.