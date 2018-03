Mosque door torched overnight (3)

Padua, March 5 - Person or persons unknown set fire to the door of a mosque in Padua last night, police said Monday. Around 2 a.m. a Carabinieri patrol noticed the flames licking the entrance to the religious site, judicial sources said. They managed to put out the small fire quite quickly. Police said it was a case of arson. They found traces of an accelerant, probably petrol. The door only suffered slight damage.