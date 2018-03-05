Florence

Black man, 70, shot dead in Florence (2)

Racial motive ruled out

Florence, March 5 - A 70-year-old black man was shot multiple times in central Florence Monday and died of his wounds, sources said. The man was shot near the central Vespucci bridge. A 65-year-old Italian man has been arrested in the shooting. The alleged murderer left his house Monday morning intending to kill himself, police said, but then decided to shoot anyone who came his way. Police said they could rule out a racial motive. A medical team managed to revive the victim, but he died 40 minutes later.

