Black man, 70, shot dead in Florence (2)

Florence
05/03/2018
Florence, March 5 - A 70-year-old black man was shot multiple times in central Florence Monday and died of his wounds, sources said. The man was shot near the central Vespucci bridge. A 65-year-old Italian man has been arrested in the shooting. The alleged murderer left his house Monday morning intending to kill himself, police said, but then decided to shoot anyone who came his way. Police said they could rule out a racial motive. A medical team managed to revive the victim, but he died 40 minutes later.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi"
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online