Paris

Italy 'suffered brutal context' - Macron (3)

Strong migratory pressure says French president

Paris, March 5 - Italy suffered a "brutal context" in its general election, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday. "As for the Italian vote I remain prudent, let's wait for the decisions of the president (Sergio Mattarella), the responsibility of forming a government is up to him. I observe that in the world we are living in, you can defend beautiful ideas, but you can0t defend them making the context abstract. And today Italy has undoubtedly suffered from the pressure it has been living for months and months, including a context of strong migratory pressure. We have to bear that in mind".

