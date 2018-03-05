Soccer: Astori probe into culpable manslaughter opened (3)

Trieste, March 5 - Udine chief prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo said Monday a probe had been opened into the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, with the possible charge being culpable manslaughter. The probe is so far against person or persons unknown. The Italy defender was found in his Udine hotel room having died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday night. The 31-year-old centre back, who had 14 Italy caps, is thought to have died of a cardiac arrest stemming from natural causes, a prosecutor said. He was in the northern city with the Florence club for a league match against Udinese. All of Sunday's Serie A and Serie B matches were postponed as a sign of mourning.