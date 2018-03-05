Renzi 'ready to quit' but spokesman says no (2)

Rome

Official statement at 17:00

Rome, March 5 - Matteo Renzi is ready to quit as Democratic Party (PD) leader after the PD's election defeat, a "direct and authoritative" PD source said Monday. But the former premier's spokesman, Marco Agnoletti, said: "It's not the case, for us". Renzi will make his decision official at 17:00 Monday. The PD polled under 18%, just over a percentage point ahead of the rightwing populist League, compared to over 40% at European elections four years ago and more than 25% in the last general election in 2013.

