Man shot in Florence dies (2)

Florence
05/03/2018
Florence, March 5 - A man shot multiple times in central Florence Monday has died of his wounds, sources said. The man was shot near the central Vespucci bridge. A man has been arrested in the shooting. A medical team managed to revive the voctim, but he died 40 minutes later.
