Election 'triumph' says Di Maio, ready to talk to all

Rome, march 5 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) scored a "triumph" thanks to 11 million Italians in Sunday's general election and is ready to "talk to all parties" on its government agenda, leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday. "We are ready to talk to all political forces starting from the guarantee figures we would like to identify for the speakerships of the two houses (of parliament) but above all on the issues which must concern the agenda," he said.