EC voices confidence in Mattarella (3)

Brussels, March 5 - The European Commission on Monday declined to comment on the Italian election results sice they were not final, but voiced "confidence in President (Sergio) Mattarella who will be able to facilitate the formation of a stable government," according to a spokesman for EC President Jean-Claude Juncker. With almost all votes counted the election showed wins for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League and a defeat for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). EC spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said there would be "contacts" later Monady between Juncker and Italian authorities.