EC voices confidence in Mattarella (2)

EC voices confidence in Mattarella

Won't comment on election until full results are in



Brussels, March 5 - The European Commission on Monday declined to comment on the Italian election results sice they were not final, but voiced "confidence in President (Sergio) Mattarella who will be able to facilitate the formation of a stable government," according to a spokesman for EC President Jean-Claude Juncker. With almost all vote counted the election showed wins for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League and a defeat for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

