Markets have nothing to fear says Salvini (3)

Italians decide for Italy

Milan, March 5 - Financial markets have nothing to fear from the victory of the rightwing populist League in Sunday's general election, leader Matteo Salvini said Monday. "The markets have nothing to fear, on the contrary," said Salvini, whose party became the biggest on the centre right, polling almost 18% to Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia's 14%. "Lower taxes and faster justice should stimulate investment," he said, adding that "Italians decide for Italy, not Berlin or the (bon) spread".

