Man nabbed after man wounded by gunshots (2)

Florence, March 5 - A man was arrested after a man was wounded by gunshots in central Florence on Monday, local sources said. The shooting took place near the Vespucci bridge, they said. An emergency medical team is trying to resuscitate the victim.

