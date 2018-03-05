Di Maio hails 'historic' result (3)

Rome, march 5 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Monday hailed the M5S's success in the general election as "historic". "It's a beautiful day, despite the rain," he said. "It's an historic result and was an undescribable emotion", he said coming out of his house in Rome. The M5S became Italy's top party by a long way, scoring 31-32% with over half the votes counted as the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) slumped to 19%. The anti-migrant, euroskeptic League rose to 16-17% eclipsing its coalition ally Forza Italia (FI) of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, which scored around 14%. The centre right was the top coalition with around 37% of the vote compared to 24% for the centre-left coalition.