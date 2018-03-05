Berlin says hopes for stable govt for Italy and EU (2)

Berlin

Berlin, March 5 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that Berlin hoped for "a stable government for the good of Italy and Europe" after Sunday's inconclusive general election. Asked if Merkel feared the result might slow EU reforms, Seibert said "the definitive result of the elections has not yet come. Italy is a profound friend and partner and we hope for a stable government for the good of the country and Europe".

