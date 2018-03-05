League 1.2% behind PD with almost all votes in

Rome, March 5 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League was just 1.2% behind the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) with 58,000 of 61,000 constituencies counted Monday. The League had 17.7% of the vote compared to the PD's 18.9%. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement was the top party with 32% while the centre-right coalition had 37% and the PD-led centre-left alliance 23%. On the centre right, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party had 14% and Brothers of Italy (FdI) 4.4%. On the centre left, Emma Bonino's More Europe (+Europa) party had 2.6%. The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, of PD splitters, had 3.4%.