League 1.2% behind PD with almost all votes in

Rome
05/03/2018
Rome, March 5 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League was just 1.2% behind the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) with 58,000 of 61,000 constituencies counted Monday. The League had 17.7% of the vote compared to the PD's 18.9%. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement was the top party with 32% while the centre-right coalition had 37% and the PD-led centre-left alliance 23%. On the centre right, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party had 14% and Brothers of Italy (FdI) 4.4%. On the centre left, Emma Bonino's More Europe (+Europa) party had 2.6%. The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, of PD splitters, had 3.4%.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online