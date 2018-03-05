Rome

League 1.2% behind PD with almost all votes in

M5S 32%, centre right 37%, centre left 23%

League 1.2% behind PD with almost all votes in

Rome, March 5 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League was just 1.2% behind the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) with 58,000 of 61,000 constituencies counted Monday. The League had 17.7% of the vote compared to the PD's 18.9%. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement was the top party with 32% while the centre-right coalition had 37% and the PD-led centre-left alliance 23%. On the centre right, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party had 14% and Brothers of Italy (FdI) 4.4%. On the centre left, Emma Bonino's More Europe (+Europa) party had 2.6%. The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, of PD splitters, had 3.4%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta dalle 23

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta

Exit Opinio-Rai: Camera, centrodestra avanti 33-36%

Exit Opinio-Rai: Camera, centrodestra avanti 33-36%

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Berlusconi contestato da ragazza seminuda

Berlusconi contestato da ragazza seminuda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33