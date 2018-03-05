M5S and League win, PD lose (3)

Rome, March 5 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League were the big winners in Sunday's general election while the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was the big loser in a vote that produced a hung parliament. The M5s came out as Italy's top party with 31% of the vote with over half ballots counted, about 2% more than it had been polling before the election. M5S premier candidate Luigi Di Maio on Monday hailed the M5S's success in the general election as "historic". "It's a beautiful day, despite the rain," he said. "It's an historic result and was an undescribable emotion", he said coming out of his house in Rome. The League was hovering at 16-17% compared to pre-election polls of 14-15%, and overtook its coalition ally, Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) which got about 14%. In terms of coalitions, the centre right also featuring Brothers of Italy (FdI) which got 4% was top with 37%, while the PD-led centre-left coalition was around 24% with the PD itself slumping to around 19% from pre-electoral polls of 23-4%. PD Farm Minister Maurizio Martina said "it's a clear and marked defeat". Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said ""we must understand the mistakes together, but there should be no reckoning". Emiliano Fiano of the PD secretariate said "it's a big defeat" that called into question the leadership of former premier Matteo Renzi. Renzi is set to speak this afternoon. The new leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party of former Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso also failed to achieve its goal, scoring about 4% compared to pre-election polls of 6-7%.