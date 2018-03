Almost half PD ministers lose seats

Rome, March 5 - Almost half the ministers of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) lost their seats in Sunday's general election where the PD slumped below 20%. Interior Minister Marco Minniti, Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini and Mezzogiorno Minister Claudio De Vincenti lost out. Premier Paolo Gentiloni, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi, Sports Minister Luca Lotti and Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia won.