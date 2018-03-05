Palermo

M5S set to sweep Sicily (3)

Like Berlusconi in 2001

M5S set to sweep Sicily (3)

Palermo, March 5 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is set to seep all 28 of Sicily's first-past-the-post parliamentary seats according to projections. It looks certain to gain the 19 Lower House seats and the nine in the Senate, projections said. The result is reminiscent of 2001 when Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right coalition won all 61 of the seats in Sicily.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta dalle 23

Elezioni politiche: segui lo scrutinio in diretta

Exit Opinio-Rai: Camera, centrodestra avanti 33-36%

Exit Opinio-Rai: Camera, centrodestra avanti 33-36%

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Scontro fra tre auto in galleria nel Cosentino, morto un 34enne

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Berlusconi contestato da ragazza seminuda

Berlusconi contestato da ragazza seminuda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33