M5S set to sweep Sicily (3)

Palermo, March 5 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is set to seep all 28 of Sicily's first-past-the-post parliamentary seats according to projections. It looks certain to gain the 19 Lower House seats and the nine in the Senate, projections said. The result is reminiscent of 2001 when Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right coalition won all 61 of the seats in Sicily.