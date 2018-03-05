Election turnout 73% (2)

Rome
05/03/2018
Rome, March 5 - Turnout in Sunday's Italian general election was around 73%, the interior ministry said Monday. Turnout for the Lower House was 72.9% and for the Senate 73.02%. The turnout held up well compared to previous elections despite widespread fears of abstentionism.
