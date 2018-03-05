M5S set for 32.1% in House, PD 19% - SWG-LA7 projectio

Rome

League on 17.5%, ahead of alliance partner FI

Rome, March 4 - The 5-Star Movement is set to be the biggest party on the new Lower House with 32.1% of the vote, according to a SWG projection for La 7. The Democratic Party (PD) is projected to get 19%, the League 17.5%, well ahead of its centre-right alliance partner Forza Italia with 14.1% and the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) set to get 4.1%. The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) is projected to have 3.5% of the vote.

