No one can govern without M5S - Fraccaro

Anti-establishment group wants to talk about 'content'

Rome, March 5 - Riccardo Fraccaro of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Monday that anti-establishment group is set to be central to the next Italian government. "No one will be able to govern without the M5S," Fraccaro said referring to the general election projections. "Only a M5S government will be able to give a real programme to this country. We take the responsibility to do this and we do it with a different method, talking about content. It would be great to talk about content with all the political parties over the next few days".

