League will talk to allies first - Giorgetti (2)

Milan, March 5 - Giancarlo Giorgetti, the deputy leader of the League, said Monday that the Euroskeptic, anti-migrant party will hold talks with its centre-right alliances on what to do after the general election before anything else. "First we'll talk with our allies," Giorgetti said. "We have clear ideas about what to do and we look to the future with serenity and awareness. "We know what we have to do. "I think (League leader) Matteo Salvini has met the challenges he set himself".