Now everyone will have to talk to M5S - Di Battista (2)

Rome, March 5 - Alessandro Di Battista, a senior member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said the anti-establishment group will get to call the shots about the formation of a new government after it was projected to be the top party in the new parliament. "If the figures are confirmed, it will be a triumph for the M5S, a crowning moment that shows the good work we have done," Di Battista said. "And it shows that everyone will have to come and talk to us and it is the first time. "This is the best guarantee of transparency for the Italian people. "They will have to speak to us, using our methods of correctness, transparency".