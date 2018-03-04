Centre-right projected to come first, M5S top party

Rome, March 4 - Projections on the outcome of Italy's general election suggest that the centre-right coalition will come first, while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) will be the top individual party. However, no party or coalition is on course to win majority in parliament, according to the projections. Consorzio Opinio Italia's first projection for State broadcaster RAI put the centre-right ahead in the Senate with 36% of the vote, with the M5S the biggest group in the Upper House on 31.8%. The projection gave the centre left coalition 24.7%, with its leading group, the Democratic Party (PD), under the 20% threshold on 19.6%. Within the centre right, Matteo Salvini's Euroskeptic, anti-migrant League was first with 15.9%, compared to 14.2% for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and 4.4% for the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, according to the projection. The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) was projected to get 3.5% of the vote Alfonso Bonafede, an outgoing MP for the 5-Star Movement and the anti-establishment group's proposed justice minister if it wins Italy's general election, said Sunday that the exit polls show that the M5S will be "the pillar of the next parliament". PD Lower House whip Ettore Rosato ruled out the possibility of the centre-left party supporting a 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive as he commented on the results of exit polls for Sunday's general election. "We are alternative to the M5S," Rosato told State broadcaster RAI. "If they have the numbers, they should govern. We'll be in the opposition".