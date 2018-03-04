Projection: M5S 31.8% in Senate, PD 19.6% (2)

Rome

Rome, March 5 - Consorzio Opinio Italia's first projection on the outcome of Italy's general election for State broadcaster RAI put the centre-right ahead in the Senate with 36% of the vote, with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement the biggest group in the Upper House on 31.8%. The projection gave the centre left coalition 24.7%, with its leading group, the Democratic Party (PD), under the 20% threshold on 19.6%. Within the centre right, Matteo Salvini's Euroskeptic, anti-migrant League was first with 15.9%, compared to 14.2% for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and 4.4% for the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, according to the projection. The leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) was projected to get 3.5% of the vote.

