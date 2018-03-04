Exit polls put centre-right in front, M5S top party

Rome, March 4 - Opinion polls released after voting stations closed in Italy's general election on Sunday suggested that the centre-right coalition will come first, while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) will be the top individual party. However, no party or coalition is on course to win majority in parliament, according to the polls. A Consorzio Opinio Italia exit poll for State broadcaster RAI put the centre-right coalition ahead in the Lower House with 33-36% of the vote, while the M5S looks set to be the biggest individual party with 29.5-32.5%. The centre-left coalition led by the Democratic Party is on course to get 24.5-27.5%, while the left-wing Free and Equal (LeU) group will get 3-5%, according to the poll. Alfonso Bonafede, an outgoing MP for the 5-Star Movement and the anti-establishment group's proposed justice minister if it wins Italy's general election, said Sunday that the exit polls show that the M5S will be "the pillar of the next parliament". The euroskeptic, anti-migrant League is set to get 13-16% of the vote for the Lower House, putting it slightly ahead of its centre-right alliance partner, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, according to an Opinio exit poll for State broadcaster RAI. The M5S will also be the top party in the Senate, with 29-32% of the vote, according to a Opinio-Italia exit poll for RAI. The centre-left Democratic Party will get between 20.5 and 23.5% of the vote for the Senate, according to the poll. PD Lower House whip Ettore Rosato ruled out the possibility of the centre-left party supporting a 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive as he commented on the results of exit polls for Sunday's general election. "We are alternative to the M5S," Rosato told State broadcaster RAI. "If they have the numbers, they should govern. We'll be in the opposition".