Exit polls puts centre-right in front, M5S top party

Rome, March 4 - Opinion polls released at voting stations closed in Italy's general election on Sunday suggested that the centre-right coalition will come first, while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) will be the top individual party. However, no party or coalition is on course to win majority in parliament, according to the polls. A Consorzio Opinio Italia exit poll for State broadcaster RAI put the centre-right coalition ahead in the Lower House with 33-36% of the vote, while the M5S looks set to be the biggest individual party with 29.5-32.5%. The centre-left coalition led by the Democratic Party is on course to get 24.5-27.5%, while the left-wing Free and Equal (LeU) group will get 3-5%, according to the poll. The M5S will also be the top party in the Senate, with 29-32% of the vote, according to a Opinio-Italia exit poll for RAI. The centre-left Democratic Party will get between 20.5 and 23.5% of the vote for the Senate, with Forza Italia and the League getting 13-16% each, according to the poll.