Rome

Exit polls puts centre-right in front, M5S top party

PD support plunges, no one on course to win majority

Exit polls puts centre-right in front, M5S top party

Rome, March 4 - Opinion polls released at voting stations closed in Italy's general election on Sunday suggested that the centre-right coalition will come first, while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) will be the top individual party. However, no party or coalition is on course to win majority in parliament, according to the polls. A Consorzio Opinio Italia exit poll for State broadcaster RAI put the centre-right coalition ahead in the Lower House with 33-36% of the vote, while the M5S looks set to be the biggest individual party with 29.5-32.5%. The centre-left coalition led by the Democratic Party is on course to get 24.5-27.5%, while the left-wing Free and Equal (LeU) group will get 3-5%, according to the poll. The M5S will also be the top party in the Senate, with 29-32% of the vote, according to a Opinio-Italia exit poll for RAI. The centre-left Democratic Party will get between 20.5 and 23.5% of the vote for the Senate, with Forza Italia and the League getting 13-16% each, according to the poll.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Capitano Fiorentina Astori morto in albergo a Udine

Capitano Fiorentina Astori morto in albergo a Udine

Berlusconi contestato da ragazza seminuda

Berlusconi contestato da ragazza seminuda

L’avvocato Pagliuso condannato a morte dalla ’ndrina

L’avvocato Pagliuso condannato a morte dalla ’ndrina

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Schede sbagliate in seggio Roma,presidente svuota urna

Schede sbagliate in seggio Roma, presidente svuota urna

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33