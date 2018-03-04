Queues at voting stations

Rome, March 4 - There were long queues at many voting stations for Italy's general election on Sunday as a new a system featuring anti-fraud codes had a tough debut. There were also cases of voting suspensions due to errors in the ballot papers in Palermo, Mantua and the province of Alessandria, while 36 electors in Rome were called back to recast their votes for similar issues. Four people were cited for taking photos of their ballot papers as they voted.