Soccer: Title race momentum shifts to Juve

Rome, March 4 - Momentum in the Serie A title race swung towards champions Juventus on Saturday when the Turin giants beat Lazio 1-0 in Rome thanks to a last-gasp Paulo Dybala strike while Napoli were thumped 4-2 at home by AS Roma. Napoli are still in first place with 69 points but their lead over Juve has been cut to one point and the Turin side have a game in hand. Roma climbed to third with 53 points, while Lazio are fourth with 52.