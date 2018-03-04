Berlusconi disrupted by topless protest during vote

Milan

Milan, March 4 - Silvio Berlusconi was hit by a topless protestor when he was at a Milan polling station on Sunday to cast his vote in Italy's general election. The FEMEN protestor, 29-year-old French national Melodie Mousavi Nameghi, stood on a table was shouted "your time is up" at the ex-premier and Forza Italia leader. The woman was deported and has been banned from Italy for five years.

