Soccer: Fiorentina captain Astori dead at 31

Rome, March 4 - Italian soccer is in shock after Fiorentina said Sunday that captain Davide Astori had been found dead in his hotel room in Udine. The 31-year-old centre back, who had 14 Italy caps, is thought to have died of a cardiac arrest stemming from natural causes, a prosecutor said. He was in the northern city with the Florence club for a league match against Udinese. All of Sunday's Serie A and Serie B matches were postponed as a sign of mourning.
