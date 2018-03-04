Rome

Soccer: Fiorentina captain Astori dead at 31

Player died of cardiac arrest - prosecutor

Soccer: Fiorentina captain Astori dead at 31

Rome, March 4 - Italian soccer is in shock after Fiorentina said Sunday that captain Davide Astori had been found dead in his hotel room in Udine. The 31-year-old centre back, who had 14 Italy caps, is thought to have died of a cardiac arrest stemming from natural causes, a prosecutor said. He was in the northern city with the Florence club for a league match against Udinese. All of Sunday's Serie A and Serie B matches were postponed as a sign of mourning.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Capitano Fiorentina Astori morto in albergo a Udine

Capitano Fiorentina Astori morto in albergo a Udine

Berlusconi contestato da ragazza seminuda

Berlusconi contestato da ragazza seminuda

L’avvocato Pagliuso condannato a morte dalla ’ndrina

L’avvocato Pagliuso condannato a morte dalla ’ndrina

di Giuseppe Lo Re

Schede sbagliate in seggio Roma,presidente svuota urna

Schede sbagliate in seggio Roma, presidente svuota urna

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33