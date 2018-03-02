If homeland needs I'm ready - Tajani (3)

Rome, March 2 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Friday that if his homeland needed him he would be ready to be Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) premier candidate for Sunday's general election. "I've alway done everything for the love of my homeland, I'm Italian and proud of it. If my homeland were to need me I am available," said Tajani. He stressed "then the decision is up to the citizens and the head of State". Tajani added: "If it isn't so, I will continue to to be president of the European Parliament."