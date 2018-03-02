Vote between growth party, soaring-spread party says Renzi (5)

Rome, March 2 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi told an Facebook-ANSA Live Forum on Friday that Sunday's general election was a choice between those offering growth and those who risk causing economic turmoil. "I say to those who are undecided that this election is much more important that they want to make out, this election is a big divide between those betting on growth and an extremist message," Renzi said. "It's a clear crossroads between those who took the country out of the crisis and those who would like to go back to the times of the (soaring bond) spread. "My appeal to the undecided is to think carefully. We ask the Italian people to think carefully". Italy risked a Greek-style economic meltdown in 2011 when its borrowing costs soared in the eurozone debt crisis. Renzi also blasted "blatant lies" about the rescues of crisis-hit banks orchestrated by centre-left governments in recent years during the forum. He decried "an operation of mass distraction" on the bank rescues. "It's an issue that passed through decades of silence by the political and business class, by the worlds of journalism and academia," Renzi said. "We stand by what has been done over the last few years, from the reforms of the popular and cooperative banks to help the account holders and not the banks, and save current accounts that otherwise have gone up in smoke with the EU rules". Renzi added that Italy will not need a corrective budget to ensure it respects EU rules and defended the centre left's record on managing the economy. "There won't be any (corrective) budget," Renzi said. "(Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan has denied this and I trust Padoan more than I trust (League leader Matteo) Salvini". The League has said it would not vote in favour of a corrective budget. Renzi listed the "good results" achieved by four years of PD-led governments, during which he said GDP had risen over 4%. Renzi went on to say that the PD "is already the top party in the Senate". "But we're banking on the proportional vote to be top in the House too," he said.