Soccer: Milan derby to be beamed to almost 200 countries (3)

Milan, March 2 - The Milanese derby between Inter and AC Milan on Sunday night will be watched by viewers in nearly 200 countries, sources said Friday. San Siro is close to selling out already with 78,000 tickets sold. Some 32 broadcasters will be at the ground and use 21 HD cameras. The Rossneri and Biancoazzurri are travelling in opposite directions with AC Milan rising after being unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions while Inter are on the slide, winning only twice in the same number of games in a big change in fortunes. At the start of December, Inter were unbeaten after 16 league games and top of the Serie A table with 40 points, 16 more than their cross-city rivals who had just fired Vincenzo Montella and hired Renato Gattuso for his first Serie A coaching role. But the gap is down to seven as they go into Sunday's match. Milan, who at the bottom of their trough sank to 11th place, are up to seventh and still climbing while Luciano Spalletti's Inter have dropped to fourth, 18 points behind leaders Napoli with any title ambitions long gone.