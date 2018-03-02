Di Maio says polls point to M5S victory (3)

Rome, March 2 - Luigi Di Maio said Friday his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) were "on the verge" of victory in Sunday's general election in Italy. Di Maio, 31, the M5S premier candidate, said latest polls - which are officially banned - showed that "we can take all the first-past-the-post seats in the south and many of them in the north". Di Maio said "I've seen the polls, we are on the verge of victory. "The M5S can win all the first-past-the-post seats in the south and many in the north and so we can reach a majority to govern".