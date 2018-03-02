Carlo Ripa di Meana dies at 89 (3)

Rome
02/03/2018
Rome, March 2 - Politician, minister and environmentalist Carlo Ripa di Meana died in a Rome hospital Friday, less than two months after his wife Marina Ripa de Meana, his son Andrea told ANSA on the phone. "Less than two months from the passing of his adored wife Marina, he died this afternoon, said Andrea. He recalled that his father was a "politician of a socialist and environmentalist background, parliamentarian, minister, president of the famed 'Biennale del Dissenso' in 1977 and heritage group Italia Nostra". He added: "My father died lovingly assisted by the love of his son, by his sisters and brothers".
