Daughter slain by father said 'you'd never hurt me' (3)

Rome, March 2 - A 14-year-old girl killed by her father along with her eight-year-old sister near Latina Thursday had told the man "I know you would never hurt me", according to a December 9 phone call transmitted on Italian TV Friday. Luigi Capasso said "Ciao Alessia, I've got two tickets to see the light show at Ariccia, would you like to see the with me tomorrow?" The girl replies: "I don't know," and Capasso says "Don't worry about Dad I won't do anything to you". She replies: "I know that you would never hurt me", and Capasso says "No, never, never". Capasso murdered Alessia and eight-year-old Marina in their sleep before shooting his wife and later himself. The woman is in intensive care after being hit by three bullets, one in the face.

