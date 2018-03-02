Tajani meets Berlusconi in Rome (3)

Rome

Encounter after EP president named FI's premier candidate

Rome, March 2 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on Friday went to Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi's Rome residence at Palazzo Grazioli to have lunch with the ex-premier, sources said. Tajani left after about five hours in the palazzo, without making any statements. The encounter comes after Berlusconi confirmed on Thursday that Tajani is FI's candidate to be premier if the centre right wins Sunday's general election. Three-time premier Berlusconi, 81, is currently ineligible to stand for public office due to a ban he is appealing against linked to a tax-fraud conviction. Berlusconi said Thursday that Tajani will be premier if the centre right wins and FI is the biggest party in the coalition. League leader and premier Matteo Salvini, Berlusconi's coalition ally, has said he is confident his right-wing, anti-migrant, Euroskeptic party will outdo FI on Sunday. If that is so, Salvini will be the centre-right premier candidate. The two leaders have agreed that the party that comes first "will express the premier candidate".

