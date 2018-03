Ukrainian man dies of cold, blow to head (2)

Milan, March 2 - A 29-year-old Ukrainian man died of the cold and a blow to the head in Milan on Thursday night after falling into a canal while returning home drunk after celebrating his birthday, sources said Friday. The man, who was found semi-naked and with a deep head wound, was too seriously hurt to be helped, a hospital said. The man was with a fellow national aged 24, reportedly his step brother, and is said to have spent Thursday night celebrating his birthday. The 24-year-old called the police. Both men are labourers in the building trade and do not have criminal records.