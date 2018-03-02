No church funeral for Latina killer (4)

Naples

No church funeral for Latina killer

Naples, March 2 - A Carabiniere who killed his two daughters and then himself after critically injuring his wife near Latina Thursday has been refused a funeral in church in his native Naples district of Secondigliano, sources said Friday. Luigi Capasso's relatives had initially secured a church funeral for him, but then changed their minds, local sources said. Instead of a funeral, his body was blessed at the Naples cemetery of Poggioreale. Capasso killed his daughters aged eight and 14 after shooting his wife, Antonietta Gargiulo, who was still under sedation after a facial operation Friday. Capasso's funeral was announced in the Church of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart in Secondigliano on Thursday. Posters referring to the funeral had been put up around the southern Italian city.

