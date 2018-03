Pope in surprise visit to inmates with children (3)

Rome, March 2 - Pope Francis on Friday made a surprise visit to Italy's first home for women inmates and their children. Francis visited the facility, La Casa di Leda (Leda's House), in the southern EUR district. Inaugurated last July in a villa seized from organised crime, the facility houses mothers detained at Rebibbia Prison who have children who are minors, so as to allow them not to have to grow up in jail. The pope's visit renewed the use of the Fridays of Mercy he inaugurate during the special Jubilee, Vatican sources said.