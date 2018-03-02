Pisa

Security guard who shot Bingo robber acquitted (2)

Guard shot robber as he approached his car with gun

Pisa, March 2 - A security guard who killed a former colleague attempting to rob a bingo hall in Navacchio near Pisa has been listed among those under investigation for the incident. A judge "fully recognised" the guard's right to self-defence, judicial sources said. Robber Davide Giuliani, who had worked for the same security company but was on paternity leave, approached security guard Simone Paolini after he had just withdrawn about 6,000 euros of Bingo hall takings. Giuliani pointed his gun at Paolini when he was in his car, and then walked towards the vehicle. Paolini then responded by firing two shots from the car, injuring Giuliani, who retaliated by attacking Paolini, telling him he had economic problems. Giuliani then escaped in a car and was later found dead about a kilometre away. Police looked into whether Paolini was authorised to carry firearms and carry out certain duties. He was uninjured in the incident.

