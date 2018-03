No church funeral for Latina killer (3)

Naples, March 2 - A man who killed his two daughters and then himself after critically injuring his wife near Latina Thursday has been refused a funeral in church in his native Naples district of Secondigliano, sources said Friday. Luigi Capasso's relatives had initially secured a church funeral for him, but then changed their minds, local soures said. Instead of a funeral, his body was blessed at the Naples cemetery of Poggioreale. Capasso killed his daughters aged eight and 14 after shooting his wife, Antonietta Gargiulo, who was still under sedation after a facial operation Friday.