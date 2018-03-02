Lazio TAR quashes Ticketone 1 mn fine (3)

Rome, March 2 - The regional administrative court (TAR) of Lazio on Friday quashed a one-million-euro fine served by Italy's anti-trust authority on Ticketone for secondary ticketing violations on some of Italy's biggest concerts in the last few years. The concerts of One Direction, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruce Springsteen, Renato Zero, Adele, David Gilmour, Coldplay, U2, and Ed Sheeran were among those involved in five different probes. Ticketone still has an exclusive on tickets for this kind of events, the anti-trust body said. Ticketone had said it would appeal to TAR, calling the anti-trust claims that it failed to prevent multiple purchases by Web clients "insubstantial".