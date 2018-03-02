Rome

Lazio TAR quashes Ticketone 1 mn fine (3)

In secondary-ticketing case

Lazio TAR quashes Ticketone 1 mn fine (3)

Rome, March 2 - The regional administrative court (TAR) of Lazio on Friday quashed a one-million-euro fine served by Italy's anti-trust authority on Ticketone for secondary ticketing violations on some of Italy's biggest concerts in the last few years. The concerts of One Direction, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruce Springsteen, Renato Zero, Adele, David Gilmour, Coldplay, U2, and Ed Sheeran were among those involved in five different probes. Ticketone still has an exclusive on tickets for this kind of events, the anti-trust body said. Ticketone had said it would appeal to TAR, calling the anti-trust claims that it failed to prevent multiple purchases by Web clients "insubstantial".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Piazza Duomo “area picnic” Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

Piazza Duomo “area picnic”
Ma siamo su Scherzi a parte?

di Lucio D'Amico

Op. Stammer 2-Melina, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Op. Stammer 2-Melina, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi

Morto anche il secondo "poliziotto dei Nebrodi"

di Nuccio Anselmo

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

Morì subito dopo il parto, chiuse le indagini

di Nuccio Anselmo

Poliziotto trovato morto, aperta inchiesta

Poliziotto trovato morto, aperta inchiesta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33