Ukrainian man dies of cold, blow to head

Milan
02/03/2018
Milan, March 2 - A 29-year-old Ukrainian man died of the cold and a blow to the head in Milan Friday. The man, who was found semi-naked and with a deep head wound, was too seriously hurt to be helped, a hospital said. The man was with a fellow national aged 24, reportedly his step brother, and is said to have spent Thursday night celebrating his birthday. The 24-year-old called the police.
