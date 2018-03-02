Economist says wd vote PD but it won't make it (2)

Rome, March 2 - The Economist said Friday it would probably vote for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in Sunday's general election, but the PD probably won't get a winning majority. Judging the centre-right alliance and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement as being respectively "unfit" and "with few credible policies, the influential weekly said: "If The Economist had a vote, we would reject those woeful options and plump instead for continued government by the left-of-centre Democratic Party (PD). "Under it, the country has at least been sensibly managed, and its "jobs act" introduced a few reforms into a system that still over-protects those with permanent jobs, encouraging companies to hire young people only on short-term contracts. "However, the polls suggest that the voters, tired of years of austerity and PD infighting, will punish it at the polls. "Barring a surprise, it will not be able to govern on its own. photo: PD leader Matteo Renzi